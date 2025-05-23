Tellus Prosthetic and Orthopedic Center: Empowering Mobility and Independence

Introduction

At Tellus Prosthetic and Orthopedic Center, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges. Since our establishment in 1998, we have been at the forefront of providing high-quality, personalized prosthetic and orthopedic solutions to people of all ages and backgrounds, including military personnel. Our mission is to empower our clients to lead active, independent lives through innovative technology, expert care, and compassionate support.

Our Services

We offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our offerings include:

Prosthetics

Our prosthetic services encompass the design, fabrication, and fitting of artificial limbs for both upper and lower extremities. Utilizing advanced materials and techniques, we create prostheses that are both functional and comfortable, tailored to the unique requirements of each individual.

Orthotics

We provide custom orthotic devices to support and correct musculoskeletal deformities or abnormalities. Our orthotics are designed to alleviate pain, improve mobility, and enhance the overall quality of life for our clients.

Rehabilitation

Our rehabilitation services focus on helping clients adjust to their new prosthetic or orthotic devices. Through personalized therapy programs, we assist individuals in regaining strength, coordination, and confidence in their daily activities.

Customized Footwear and Insoles

Understanding that proper footwear is crucial for comfort and mobility, we offer custom-made shoes and insoles. Using 3D scanning technology, we create footwear that fits perfectly and addresses specific foot conditions, promoting better posture and reducing discomfort.

Our Technology

At Tellus, we embrace cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible outcomes for our clients.

3D Scanning and CAD/CAM Systems

We utilize state-of-the-art 3D scanning and CAD/CAM systems to design and manufacture prosthetic and orthotic devices with precision. This technology allows for highly accurate fittings and the creation of customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.

Advanced Prosthetic Components

Our prosthetic devices incorporate components from leading manufacturers such as Ottobock (Germany), Freedom Innovations (USA), and Nabtesco (Japan). These high-quality parts ensure durability, functionality, and comfort for our clients.

Our Team

Our team is composed of highly trained and experienced professionals committed to providing exceptional care.

Experienced Technicians and Specialists

Our technicians possess international certifications, including ISPO diplomas, and have extensive experience in prosthetics and orthotics. They are skilled in using advanced technologies to create devices that enhance mobility and quality of life.

Continuous Training and Development

We prioritize ongoing education and training for our staff to stay abreast of the latest advancements in the field. Our team regularly participates in international seminars and workshops to refine their skills and knowledge.

How to Obtain Prosthetic and Orthopedic Devices

Obtaining a prosthetic or orthopedic device from Tellus is a straightforward process:

Consultation: Schedule an appointment with our specialists to discuss your needs and goals. Assessment: Undergo a thorough evaluation, including 3D scanning, to determine the most suitable device. Customization: Our team designs and fabricates a personalized device tailored to your specifications. Fitting and Training: We ensure proper fitting and provide training to help you adapt to your new device. Follow-up Care: Receive ongoing support and adjustments as needed to maintain optimal function.

Contact Us

We have locations in Odessa, Kherson, and Mykolayiv to serve you better.

Head Office in Odessa

Address: 65031, Akademika Vorobyova St., 3/1 (1st floor), right side of the entrance to the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital.

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00

Phone: +38 (048) 705-81-01

Email: [email protected]

Branches in Kherson and Mykolayiv

For information on our branches, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Conclusion

At Tellus Prosthetic and Orthopedic Center, we are committed to enhancing the lives of our clients through personalized care, advanced technology, and expert craftsmanship. Whether you’re seeking a prosthetic limb, an orthotic device, or specialized footwear, we are here to help you regain mobility and independence. Contact us today to begin your journey towards a more active and fulfilling life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is eligible to receive services from Tellus?

Tellus provides services to all individuals with disabilities, including military personnel, who require prosthetic and orthopedic devices. Are the devices provided by Tellus covered by insurance?

Tellus works with various insurance providers. It’s recommended to contact our office to discuss coverage options. How long does it take to receive a custom prosthetic device?

The timeline varies depending on the complexity of the device. Our team will provide an estimated timeframe during your consultation. Do you offer pediatric prosthetic and orthotic services?

Yes, we offer specialized services for children, including custom devices tailored to their growth and development needs.

What should I bring to my initial consultation?

Please bring any relevant medical records, previous prosthetic or orthotic devices, and a list of questions or concerns you may have.